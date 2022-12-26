Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,971.52 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,933.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,888.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.