Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 42,100 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

