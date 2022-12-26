Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $5.26 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $161.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $164.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

