Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $6.40 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

