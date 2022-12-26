Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $129.44 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

