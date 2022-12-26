Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 50,500 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,329,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $367.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

