Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $14.20 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $253.21.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
