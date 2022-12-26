Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $8.60 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $329.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

