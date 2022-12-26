LUXO One Day Volume Hits $317.22 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $317.22 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

