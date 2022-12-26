Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Manulife Financial Price Performance
TSE MFC opened at C$24.29 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The stock has a market cap of C$45.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.
Insider Activity at Manulife Financial
In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
