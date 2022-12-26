Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 1.8 %
MCHX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.03.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
