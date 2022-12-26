Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $2.34

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Mask Network has a market cap of $159.65 million and approximately $54.17 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00013894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.53 or 0.05160709 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00499027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29567571 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

