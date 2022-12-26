Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 21,298 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

