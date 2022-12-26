Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 896 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

