Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $22.43 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

