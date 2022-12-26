Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

