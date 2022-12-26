Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

