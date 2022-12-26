Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 65.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

