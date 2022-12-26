Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

