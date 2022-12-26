Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 115,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

