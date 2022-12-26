Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,379. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

