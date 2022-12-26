Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,045 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of PayPal by 25.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 162,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $69.03. 435,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,140,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

