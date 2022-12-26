Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.97. 9,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,356. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62.
CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
