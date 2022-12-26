Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.97. 9,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,356. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

