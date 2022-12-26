Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $540.68. 34,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,462. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.69 and a 200 day moving average of $542.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

