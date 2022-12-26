Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 256,849 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,849 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 327,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

