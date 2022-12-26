Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,472. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

