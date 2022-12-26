MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.
MediWound Stock Up 5.0 %
MediWound stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.