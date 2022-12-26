MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

MediWound stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

