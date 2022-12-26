Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Price Performance

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

