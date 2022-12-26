Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 184,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

