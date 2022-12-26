Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

