Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

