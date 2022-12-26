Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. 186,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

