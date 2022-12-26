Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.