Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.09 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and approximately $400,248.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00011004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,574,530 coins and its circulating supply is 16,785,159 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,574,530 with 16,785,159 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.87045331 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $377,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

