MetisDAO Price Reaches $16.58 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $73.02 million and $2.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $16.58 or 0.00098259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.64450786 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,948,073.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

