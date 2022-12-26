Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $735,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 54.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,439.05. 3,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,115. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,370.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,268.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

