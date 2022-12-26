Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

MU stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

