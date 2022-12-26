Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

