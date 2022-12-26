Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

MSI traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $256.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

