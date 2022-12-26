Nano Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $87.56 million and approximately $629,157.11 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00417287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00607629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00259463 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

