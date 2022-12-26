NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.10 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $36.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00008081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34628017 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $36,215,192.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

