NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $34.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00053993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34628017 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $36,215,192.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.