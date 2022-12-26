Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $884,907.99 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $75.97 million and approximately $884,907.99 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00416057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00868397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00611147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00261118 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

