New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Donaldson worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 569.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,631,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $1,650,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

