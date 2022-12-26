New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,565 shares of company stock worth $2,979,551. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. 26,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

