New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,550 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HOG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.