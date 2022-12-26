New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 439 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 369.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. 9,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

