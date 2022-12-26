NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NEE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. 205,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

