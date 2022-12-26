NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,909,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,644,000 after acquiring an additional 146,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 217,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

