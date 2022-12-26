NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.32

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. NFT has a total market cap of $629,746.62 and approximately $42.32 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014089 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01712964 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.



